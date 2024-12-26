Six Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Nikopol Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, injuring six people.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy drone attack six people in Nikopol. All the injured were hospitalized. Women aged 39, 63 and 64 are in a grave condition. The rest are in a moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," he wrote.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Russian forces struck the central market, damaging kiosks.

Rescuers and ambulance doctors promptly provided first aid to the injured and transported them to the hospital.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, State Emergency Service