Six Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Nikopol Market
Date
12/26/2024 6:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, injuring six people.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An enemy suicide drone attack injured six people in Nikopol. All the injured were hospitalized. Women aged 39, 63 and 64 are in a grave condition. The rest are in a moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," he wrote.
According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Russian forces struck the central market, damaging kiosks.
Read also:
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, artillery and drones, there is destruction
Rescuers and ambulance doctors promptly provided first aid to the injured and transported them to the hospital.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, State Emergency Service
MENAFN26122024000193011044ID1109031808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.