Groundbreaking Qualia NAD+ Supplement Now Clinically Proven To Boost NAD+ By 67%.

NAD+ is a molecule in every living cell of the human body. It plays a key role in keeping us youthful and staving off accelerated aging. But by age 40, the average person's NAD+ levels are roughly half what they were at age 20.

And boosting NAD+ levels has proven challenging. It's a large molecule, so direct supplementation is hindered by bioavailability, and IV's are prohibitively expensive to most consumers.

"We're thrilled by these clinical results, and we think it reflects our nuanced approach to helping the body produce and utilize more of this crucial molecule." states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"We sought to support optimal conditions for the body to generate more of its own NAD+. The formula includes three different compounds the body can readily convert to NAD+, known as NAD+ precursors, along with other ingredients that play specific roles in promoting the body's NAD+ production.* We couldn't be happier with the results."

Qualia NAD+ is now well positioned in the rapidly expanding healthy aging and longevity supplement space, bolstered by the rarity of clinical proof for its health purpose. It is available through qualialife, Amazon, and select retailers.

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products emphasize complex systems science, which supports the body's ability to self-regulate and heal - as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Their expanding product lineup includes options for aging, brain health, senolytics , sleep, and many products under development.

