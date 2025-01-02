Let 'Em Soar! Urban Air Adventure Park Coming To Mesa, AZ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Urban Air Adventure Park Announces Lease Agreement to Bring Park to Mesa

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Urban Air Adventure Park , the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused Unleashed Brands , has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to Mesa. The park is expected to officially open its doors in 2026.

Urban Air Mesa will provide excellent customer service and a safe, affordable experience for all ages, seven days a week. With more than 40,000 square feet of space, the new adventure park offers a full line-up of activities, such as Sky Rider, slides, air court, ropes course, climbing walls, dodgeball, trampolines and more.

"We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together, and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we're thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Mesa," said Unleashed Brands' Chief Development Officer Ryan Slemons. "Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories."

Urban Air Mesa will employ approximately 70 local residents for its newest location and will begin accepting applications soon. Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Mesa Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the park's various attractions on the Urban Air Mesa.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 330 locations open or in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air , The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts . It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit

UnleashedBrands .

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 734-645-0502

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED