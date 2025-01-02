(MENAFN)

Russia accused the West, particularly the US and certain European authorities, along with Kyiv, of being responsible for the decision to stop Russian deliveries to Europe via Ukraine.



On Wednesday, a five-year agreement between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine expired, as Ukraine refused to renew it amidst the ongoing war between the two nations, which began on February 24, 2022.



Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have stated that Kyiv will not extend the deal with Russia, emphasizing that they would not allow Moscow to "earn additional billions" while the war continues.



Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the deal as "clearly history" but assured that the country's energy giant, Gazprom, "will survive" despite its expiration.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement asserting that Ukraine’s refusal to extend the agreement came despite Gazprom having met its contractual obligations. She argued that halting the supply of Russian gas, a competitive and environmentally friendly energy source, would undermine Europe’s economic potential and significantly impact the quality of life for its citizens.

