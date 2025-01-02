Amwins Acquires Superior Underwriters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins , a leading distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced

it has reached an agreement to acquire Superior Underwriters, a Bellevue, Washington-based managing general agency (MGA) focused on commercial lines, personal lines and business. Superior Underwriters will become part of Amwins Access.

"The addition of Superior Underwriters to our Amwins Access division is a perfect fit for our strategic focus on small business and binding authority," said David Lavins, president of Amwins Access. "Superior Underwriters brings deep expertise and a strong track record in the Pacific Northwest, which not only complements our current operations but significantly strengthens our presence in the region. This partnership will enable us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our retail clients, empowering them with expanded market access, enhanced products, and the same exceptional service they've come to expect from Amwins Access."

Superior Underwriters has established itself as a leading MGA in the commercial space. "We're excited to partner with Amwins to expand our capabilities and reach," said Roy Rankin, president of Superior Underwriters. "Amwins is the perfect cultural fit, and together, we'll continue to build on the strong foundation we've developed in the Pacific Northwest."

Amwins Access serves as a nationwide binding authority for small property and casualty business, offering the expertise and market access of the largest P&C wholesaler in the United States. The addition of Superior Underwriters is expected to further solidify Amwins' presence in the region and enhance their ability to serve small to mid-market accounts.

The transaction closed December 31, 2024, and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $39 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .

About Superior Underwriters

Founded in the 1960's and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Superior Underwriters is a full-service managing general agency specializing in commercial lines. With decades of industry experience, the company provides a range of solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses, with additional expertise in personal lines and transportation. Superior Underwriters is committed to delivering superior service, strong market relationships, and innovative products that support the success of its partners. To learn more, visit .

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Amwins

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED