Azerbaijan Remembers National Hero Polad Hashimov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 2, a group of officers from the of Defense, participants of the Patriotic War, and family members of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Major General Polad Hashimov, gathered to visit his grave. The commemoration of his birthday is not just a personal remembrance but a national homage to a figure who epitomizes bravery and dedication to his country.

Born on January 2, 1975, in the village of Vandam in the Gabala region, Polad Hashimov moved with his family to Sumqayit, where he received his secondary education at No. 28 and 34. From an early age, Hashimov exhibited a profound sense of duty and commitment to his homeland, which eventually led him to pursue a military career. He enrolled in the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, where he graduated with distinction, ready to serve his nation.

Hashimov's military career was marked by rapid advancement and numerous accomplishments. Rising from the position of a platoon commander to the esteemed rank of Major General, he distinguished himself through his unwavering dedication to his duties in combat zones. His leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in defending Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, particularly during the critical April battles of 2016.

During these battles, Hashimov's efforts were crucial in maintaining the country's sovereignty. His exceptional service did not go unnoticed; on April 20, 2016, he was awarded the 3rd degree "For Service to the Fatherland" order by President Ilham Aliyev. This recognition was a testament to his valor and commitment to his country, highlighting the significant role he played in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The pinnacle of Hashimov's career came on June 24, 2019, when he was bestowed with the high military rank of Major General by President Ilham Aliyev. This promotion was not merely a reflection of his service years but a recognition of his strategic insights, leadership qualities, and his ability to inspire his fellow soldiers.

However, Hashimov's legacy is most profoundly marked by his ultimate sacrifice. On July 14, 2020, he was martyred while courageously repelling enemy attacks and provocations in the Tovuz district, along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. His bravery in the face of imminent danger and his steadfast commitment to protecting his nation's sovereignty underscored his heroism.

In recognition of his supreme sacrifice, Hashimov was posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 9, 2020. This honor is the highest national accolade and is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled bravery and service to the nation.

The commemoration ceremony held on his birthday saw the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laying wreaths at his grave, paying respects to a man who has become a symbol of national pride and resilience. His family, comrades, and officials stood in solemn remembrance, honoring his memory and the values he stood for.

Hashimov's story is not just one of personal achievement but a narrative that resonates with the spirit of Azerbaijan. His life and service are a testament to the country's enduring spirit and the bravery of its soldiers. As Azerbaijan continues to navigate its path forward, the legacy of Polad Hashimov remains a beacon of inspiration, reminding the nation of the sacrifices made for its freedom and integrity. His dedication, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice serve as a powerful reminder of the cost of peace and the value of patriotism. Major General Polad Hashimov's name will forever be etched in the annals of Azerbaijan's history as a true hero whose spirit continues to inspire future generations.