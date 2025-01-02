Azerbaijan Remembers National Hero Polad Hashimov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 2, a group of officers from the Ministry of Defense,
participants of the Patriotic War, and family members of the
National Hero of Azerbaijan, Major General Polad Hashimov, gathered
to visit his grave. The commemoration of his birthday is not just a
personal remembrance but a national homage to a figure who
epitomizes bravery and dedication to his country.
Born on January 2, 1975, in the village of Vandam in the Gabala
region, Polad Hashimov moved with his family to Sumqayit, where he
received his secondary education at schools No. 28 and 34. From an
early age, Hashimov exhibited a profound sense of duty and
commitment to his homeland, which eventually led him to pursue a
military career. He enrolled in the Azerbaijan Higher Military
School named after Heydar Aliyev, where he graduated with
distinction, ready to serve his nation.
Hashimov's military career was marked by rapid advancement and
numerous accomplishments. Rising from the position of a platoon
commander to the esteemed rank of Major General, he distinguished
himself through his unwavering dedication to his duties in combat
zones. His leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in
defending Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, particularly during
the critical April battles of 2016.
During these battles, Hashimov's efforts were crucial in
maintaining the country's sovereignty. His exceptional service did
not go unnoticed; on April 20, 2016, he was awarded the 3rd degree
"For Service to the Fatherland" order by President Ilham Aliyev.
This recognition was a testament to his valor and commitment to his
country, highlighting the significant role he played in the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
The pinnacle of Hashimov's career came on June 24, 2019, when he
was bestowed with the high military rank of Major General by
President Ilham Aliyev. This promotion was not merely a reflection
of his service years but a recognition of his strategic insights,
leadership qualities, and his ability to inspire his fellow
soldiers.
However, Hashimov's legacy is most profoundly marked by his
ultimate sacrifice. On July 14, 2020, he was martyred while
courageously repelling enemy attacks and provocations in the Tovuz
district, along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. His bravery in
the face of imminent danger and his steadfast commitment to
protecting his nation's sovereignty underscored his heroism.
In recognition of his supreme sacrifice, Hashimov was
posthumously awarded the title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" by
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 9, 2020.
This honor is the highest national accolade and is reserved for
individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled bravery and service
to the nation.
The commemoration ceremony held on his birthday saw the
leadership of the Ministry of Defense laying wreaths at his grave,
paying respects to a man who has become a symbol of national pride
and resilience. His family, comrades, and officials stood in solemn
remembrance, honoring his memory and the values he stood for.
Hashimov's story is not just one of personal achievement but a
narrative that resonates with the spirit of Azerbaijan. His life
and service are a testament to the country's enduring spirit and
the bravery of its soldiers. As Azerbaijan continues to navigate
its path forward, the legacy of Polad Hashimov remains a beacon of
inspiration, reminding the nation of the sacrifices made for its
freedom and integrity. His dedication, bravery, and ultimate
sacrifice serve as a powerful reminder of the cost of peace and the
value of patriotism. Major General Polad Hashimov's name will
forever be etched in the annals of Azerbaijan's history as a true
hero whose spirit continues to inspire future generations.
