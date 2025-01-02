“The Others” New Novel Released

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author T. C. Weber announced January 2, 2025 the release of his new novel, "The Others." Like his other works, it is available from Barnes & Noble , , and other outlets in both print and electronic versions."The Others" is a science fiction (seapunk) thriller set mostly underwater off the Florida Keys. When a corpse with webbed feet and other aquatic adaptations washes ashore during a hurricane, the county medical examiner calls in marine biologist Will Myers for assistance. The deceased's mysterious sister, Andreia, claims the body and asks Will to help figure out how her brother died. Will and Andreia bond over shared tragedies and a yearning to heal a dying ocean as they seek to learn how her brother spent his final days.Andreia brings Will to her undersea home, part of a hidden civilization inhabited by smugglers, hackers, treasure hunters, and traders-all members of a different species, driven to the edge of extinction by human diseases and climate change. As feelings between the two grow, the investigation into her brother's death leads to a sinister plot by a fanatical cabal. Together, Will and Andreia must find a way to save both humanity and the ocean without imperiling the existence of her species.In addition to being a page-turning thriller, "The Others" explores issues of culture, tribalism, and prejudice, and highlights our dependence on the ocean. It examines humanity through a new lens--both our positive and negative traits-and posits that we and other species have more in common than we realize. The story also poses a stark reminder that overfishing, pollution, and climate change threaten our very existence-but we have the tools and numbers to reverse these trends.As an ecologist who grew up diving and fishing in the Florida Keys, Mr. Weber drew on his knowledge of the setting and relevant science to bring it to life. His cyberpunk novel Sleep State Interrupt (See Sharp Press) was a finalist for the 2017 Compton Crook award for best first speculative fiction novel. Two sequels, The Wrath of Leviathan and Zero-Day Rising, followed, as well as an alternate history novel, Born in Salt; a post-apocalyptic horror novella, The Survivors; and a satire of local government, The Council. He has also had numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers and book chapters published. Mr. Weber is a member of Poets & Writers, the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association, the Horror Writers Association, and the Maryland Writers Association.For more information, please visit /, or contact the author at /contact . Book copies available for review.

