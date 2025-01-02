The Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project In Sichuan Celebrates Its 2280Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creating a Modern Legend of Global Water Management

CHENGDU, CHINA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the globally renowned Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project held a grand celebration to mark its 2280th anniversary. For over 2000 years, it has nourished the Chengdu Plain, writing a modern chapter of global water management legends and innovative practices.The Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project, located in the heart of Sichuan, China, is a valuable world cultural heritage site and irrigation engineering heritage, and it remains the only large-scale water conservancy project in the world characterized by dam-free water diversion that has been preserved for such a long time.The water management philosophy of Dujiangyan is based on "taking advantage of natural conditions and adapting to circumstances," which involves controlling water, managing sediment, and guiding flow. The Yuzui divides the Min River into the inner and outer rivers. During non-flood periods, the flow of the Min River is low; the inner river diverts about 60% of the water for drinking, while the outer river receives about 40%. During flood periods, floodwaters rush into the outer river, with the inner river diverting about 40% of the flow. The Feisha Weir is a low dam on the outer side of the inner river; after the water flows into the inner river, it forms a vortex in the bends, with clear surface water flowing to the concave bank of the inner river, while turbid bottom water flows to the convex outer river. The "gate and weir connection" effect of the Baopingkou and Feisha Weir not only serves to divert water but also acts as a regulating gate.With the advancement of technology, the Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project has entered a new era of water management, moving the ancient irrigation area into a stage of information and intelligence. The Dujiangyan irrigation area is equipped with a smart command center that utilizes Internet of Things (IoT) technology, connecting over 1400 devices related to water levels, flow rates, engineering safety, water quality, and gate control to a command system platform, enabling real-time monitoring of water and engineering conditions in the irrigation area. With the implementation of digital twin technology in the irrigation area, the Dujiangyan Water Conservancy Project will continuously enhance the management level of the irrigation area and stimulate new productive capabilities.The irrigation system of the Dujiangyan area spans 46,640 km, covering 8 cities and 41 counties, with an irrigated area of 11.548 million acres. It provides one-quarter of Sichuan Province's effective irrigated land and grain production capacity, supports one-third of the province's population, and contributes nearly half of the province's GDP. It forms the largest and most dynamic economic backbone of Chengdu and the Chengdu economic circle, providing continuous and reliable water security for Sichuan's food security, economic development, social stability, and ecological protection. (Zhu Li, Wang Lu)Website:

