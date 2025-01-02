Jamal Lewis Bids Early Farewell To São Paulo FC

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Globo Esporte reports that Jamal Lewis has confirmed his premature departure from São Paulo FC. The Northern Irish left-back announced his exit on January 1, 2025, via Instagram.



Lewis cited an ankle injury as the reason for cutting short his loan spell with the Brazilian club. Lewis expressed disappointment over his brief stint with São Paulo.



He revealed a persistent ankle problem that caused him significant pain during matches. The injury requires surgery and several months of recovery, making it impossible for him to fulfill his loan contract.



The defender's time at São Paulo was marred by limited appearances. He played in only six matches since his September arrival. Lewis started three games and provided one assist during his short tenure with the Tricolor.



São Paulo FC had high hopes when they signed Lewis on loan. The club sought to strengthen their left-back position, which had been a weak spot in their lineup. Lewis's departure leaves a gap in the team's defense that needs urgent attention.







Lewis's loan agreement was set to expire in June 2025. However, the need for surgery and subsequent recovery made it impractical for him to continue with São Paulo. The player has returned to his parent club, Newcastle United , to undergo treatment.

São Paulo's Left-Back Dilemma

The São Paulo management now faces a challenge in finding a replacement. They had signed Lewis as a solution to their left-back shortage. The situation has worsened with the recent transfer of Welington, their former starting left-back, to Southampton.



Lewis thanked the São Paulo fans in his farewell message. He expressed regret for not being able to showcase his true abilities on the field. The player wished the club success in their future endeavors as he prepares for his recovery in England.



This early exit highlights the unpredictable nature of football transfers. It serves as a reminder of the risks clubs take when signing players on loan deals. São Paulo must now regroup and search for alternatives to bolster their defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

