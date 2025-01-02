عربي


New Regulatory Bundle Reveals Key Compliance Requirements For Heated Tobacco And Nicotine Pouches In East And Southeast Asia


1/2/2025 4:31:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Essential Policy Insights: 11 Regulatory Reports Covering Tobacco Alternatives in Six Asian Markets - China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "East and Southeast Asia regulatory bundle: heated tobacco and nicotine pouches" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The East and Southeast Asia regulatory bundle offers a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory landscape for heated tobacco and nicotine pouches across East and Southeast Asia. It covers essential policy areas, including product and packaging restrictions, advertising regulations, and taxation, providing valuable insights into each country's unique legal framework.
This bundle contains eleven comprehensive regulatory reports across six countries:

  • China: heated tobacco and herbal heated tobacco
  • China: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch
  • Vietnam: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch
  • Vietnam: heated tobacco
  • Malaysia: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch
  • Malaysia: heated tobacco
  • Philippines: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch
  • Philippines: heated tobacco
  • Taiwan: heated tobacco and herbal heated product
  • Taiwan: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch
  • Thailand: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

These reports will provide you with:

  • A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.
  • The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.
  • Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.
  • Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices

Each country report includes:

  • Executive summary
  • Outlook
  • Country basics
  • National regulatory framework
  • Age restrictions
  • Product restrictions
  • Labelling and packaging
  • Obligation to notify
  • Retail channel restrictions
  • Public usage
  • Advertising and marketing
  • Taxation
  • Sanctions
  • Relevant laws
  • Relevant bodies

