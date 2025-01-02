New Regulatory Bundle Reveals Key Compliance Requirements For Heated Tobacco And Nicotine Pouches In East And Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Essential Policy Insights: 11 Regulatory Reports Covering Tobacco Alternatives in Six Asian Markets - China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "East and Southeast Asia regulatory bundle: heated tobacco and nicotine pouches" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The East and Southeast Asia regulatory bundle offers a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory landscape for heated tobacco and nicotine pouches across East and Southeast Asia. It covers essential policy areas, including product and packaging restrictions, advertising regulations, and taxation, providing valuable insights into each country's unique legal framework.

This bundle contains eleven comprehensive regulatory reports across six countries:



China: heated tobacco and herbal heated tobacco

China: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Vietnam: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Vietnam: heated tobacco

Malaysia: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Malaysia: heated tobacco

Philippines: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch

Philippines: heated tobacco

Taiwan: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

Taiwan: oral tobacco and nicotine pouch Thailand: heated tobacco and herbal heated product

These reports will provide you with:



A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices

Each country report includes:



Executive summary

Outlook

Country basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws Relevant bodies

