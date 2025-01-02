Qatar Braces For Windy Weekend With High Offshore Waves

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Civil Authority has issued a weather forecast warning of strong winds and challenging matitime conditions for the upcoming weekned from January 2 to January 4, 2025.

Throughout the three-day period, temperatures will remain stable with daily highs of 21 Degrees Celsius, while overnight lows will range from 14 to 16 Degrees Celsius.

However, the defining feature of the weekend weather will be the persistent strong northwesterly winds affecting both coastal and offshore areas.

Thursday will see northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 knots, up to 30 knots, with poor horizontal visibility due to blowing dust.

Maritime conditions will be rough, with waves reaching heights of 3 to 5 feet inshore, potentially to increase to 10 feet offshore.

On Friday and Saturday, conditions are likely to remain challenging with continued strong winds and high seas.

The forecast of Friday predicts northwesterly winds of 8 to 18 knots, potentially reaching 25 knots, while Saturday will see winds of 5 to 15 knots, potentially reaching 23 knots.

Offshore waves could reach up to 8 or 10 feet on both days.

The meteorological department also warns of scattered cloud formations throughout the weekend, with slight chance of light rain on Friday.

Residents and visitors are advised to be cautious and protect themselves against the cold winds.