Russia rules out fines for VPN use to access blocked websites

(MENAFN) The Russian government does not intend to penalize individuals for using Virtual Private (VPN) services to access banned websites, according to Roskomnadzor, the country’s regulator, as reported by a news agency.



VPN enables users to establish secure connections, conceal their IP addresses, and bypass firewalls and content restrictions.



Earlier this month, Roskomnadzor proposed a draft order requiring operators to share data on users attempting to visit blocked websites. If implemented, the measure would reportedly allow the regulator to monitor efforts to bypass restrictions using VPNs.



Despite this, speculation emerged on Wednesday from the Hi-Tech Mail news outlet, citing IT experts, that the proposal might lead to fines for VPN use. Yuri Gizatullin, founder of TIQUM IT firm, acknowledged that Roskomnadzor has the technical capacity to impose such fines but warned that doing so could raise serious concerns about data privacy.



For now, Roskomnadzor has clarified that there are no plans to fine users for VPN usage, easing fears of immediate punitive measures against those bypassing online restrictions.

