Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Riyadh feels like home for Inter Milan

Riyadh – 1 January 2025: Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "Riyadh feels like home" for Inter Milan, as the club target an EA Sports FC Italian Super Cup treble in the Saudi Arabian capital city.



Having beaten city rivals AC Milan 3-0 in 2022 and Napoli 1-0 last year in the Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh, Inter face Atalanta at Al Awwal Park on Thursday night in the 2024 semi-final. The winners play either Juventus or AC Milan, who play the following night at the same venue, in the competition’s final on Monday.



Another Italian Super Cup triumph would equal a record four in succession for Inter – having beaten Juventus in Italy in 2021 – and midfielder Mkhitaryan says the fans in Riyadh can play a big part in achieving history.



Mkhitaryan said: “Riyadh feels like home. This is the third time we are going to play the Super Cup in Riyadh. We won the past two times and hope to succeed this time as well but first of all we have to think about tomorrow’s game, which will be very hard to play. We know the strength of the Atalanta team. We hope the fans and the surroundings will help us to feel home and win tomorrow’s game.



“We need to play our game to win the game. It’s very important for us to continue (our success) and win the Super Cup. It’s an important trophy. We hope to do our best. We are fully focused on this game.”



Simone Inzaghi, the Inter manager, said: “It’s clear that the targets of 2025 are the same of when I came three and half years ago. We represent Inter, an important club and we need to always target high. The target in this moment is to win games as much as possible, to win trophies as much as possible. The nearest target is to win the Super Cup because it means a lot for us. This year it’s harder to win because there are two games within a few days, but we’ll try to give our best already from tomorrow evening.”



Inter are the current Liga Serie A champions but are up against this season’s table toppers in Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side – who won the UEFA Europa League last season – have a better goal difference than second-placed Napoli and are point ahead of Inter in third.



Gasperini said: “Being in those competitions is very important, and playing finals is even more important as it gives prestige to the club and value to the players. It makes us proud. It’s a great result being in the final phase of the Super Cup, but our target is to win the competition.



“I’d like to thank the people in Saudi Arabia for the way you have hosted us. We arrived yesterday evening and we didn’t see many things, but we are very impressed by the modernity and beauty of Riyadh. Congratulations again!”



Marten de Roon, Atalanta’s Dutch midfielder, said: “I agree with the coach. We are playing many finals in Europe and now also in Saudi Arabia. I don’t know how many supporters will follow us, but we are spreading the name of Atalanta and will try to do it also here in Saudi.”







