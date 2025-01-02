BYD’S Double-Edged Triumph: Sales Soar, Ethics Questioned

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, has solidified its position as the world's leading EV in 2024. The company sold 4.27 million new vehicles, marking a 41.26% year-on-year growth. This achievement underscores the rapid transformation of the automotive industry.



BYD's success stems from its diverse product range and competitive pricing strategy. The company offers both pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, catering to various segments. This approach has proven particularly effective in emerging markets.



The company's December 2024 sales reached 514,809 units, a 50.95% increase from the previous year. BYD's international expansion also gained momentum, with overseas sales growing by 71.86% to 417,204 vehicles.



BYD's rise challenges traditional automakers and even Tesla. The company now holds a 24.2% global EV market share, surpassing all major competitors. This growth occurs as legacy manufacturers struggle to adapt to the EV transition.







However, BYD faces challenges in its global expansion. The European Union has imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs, potentially impacting the company's growth in that market.

Accused of Slavery-like Conditions in Brazil

In a shocking turn of events, Brazilian authorities halted construction of BYD's electric vehicle factory in Bahia state. Officials rescued 163 Chinese workers from what they described as“slavery-like” conditions.



This incident has cast a shadow over BYD's ambitious expansion plans in South America's largest economy. The workers, recruited in China by subcontractor Jinjiang Construction Brazil Ltd., faced numerous labor violations.



These included extended working hours, passport retention, and inadequate living conditions. Accommodations lacked basic amenities, with 31 workers sharing a single bathroom and beds without mattresses.



BYD's $615 million factory project aimed to produce 150,000 vehicles annually, creating over 20,000 jobs. The plant, scheduled to open in March 2025, would have been BYD's first EV factory outside Asia.



This setback could significantly impact BYD 's strategy in Brazil, its largest overseas market. The company has severed ties with Jinjiang Construction and pledged to protect workers' rights.







