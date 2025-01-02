Zelensky says Russia lost European market due to energy weaponization and blackmail
(MENAFN) Leader Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declares power weaponization and cynical blackmail have disadvantaged Russia of the most attractive European market. Zelensky posted this on X, Ukrinform reads.
"When Putin was presented with the Russian presidency more than 25 years ago, the annual gas transit through Ukraine to Europe totaled more than 130 billion cubic meters. Today, it equals 0. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats. As a result of Russia weaponizing energy and resorting to cynical blackmail of partners, Moscow lost one of the most profitable and geographically accessible markets," Zelensky stated.
In accordance to the leader, the absolute majority of European nations have adjusted to such modifications.
"Our joint task today is to support Moldova during the energy transformation period. We must overcome the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia-style schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy," Zelensky emphasized.
The Ukrainian government also hope for a rose in the supply of American gas to Europe, of which U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has already said.
