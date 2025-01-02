Pres. Biden Affirms Investigations Into New Orleans, Las Vegas Incidents Link
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden stated that investigators were looking into whether there might be a LINK between New Orleans incident and Tesla truck fire outside a trump hotel in Las Vegas.
In a press conference last Wednesday, Biden spoke of the New Orleans suspect saying, "The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he's inspired by ISIS, expressing the desire to kill,".
Investigations are still underway, and law enforcement authorities are still searching for any links or conspirators, he affirmed.
American security authorities declared death of 15 persons and injury of tens of others when a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
In another incident, a Tesla Cybertruck car exploded outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders, the US police announced. (end)
