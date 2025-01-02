Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Eye diseases are conditions that affect the eyes, leading to vision impairment or loss. Common types include cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retinopathy, and retinal diseases. Treatments vary depending on the condition, with options such as medications, laser therapy, and surgery.

Cataract surgery, for example, involves replacing the cloudy lens with an intraocular lens (IOL). On the other hand, Glaucoma may be treated with medications or surgical procedures like trabeculectomy.

Ocular implants, such as intraocular lens (IOL), corneal implants, and retinal implants, play a significant role in restoring vision and improving the quality of life for patients with vision loss. These implants help correct refractive errors, replace damaged tissue, and support visual function.



Increasing prevalence of eye disorders drives the global market



The increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and retinal disorders is a significant driver of market growth. As these conditions become more widespread, the demand for advanced ocular implants rises, fueled by growing awareness and the development of innovative treatment techniques. For example, in May 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that approximately 20.5 million Americans aged 40 and older (17.2%) have cataracts in one or both eyes, with 6.1 million (5.1%) having undergone lens removal surgery.

Focus on pediatric eye care creates tremendous opportunities



Advancements in pediatric eye care have led to the development of specialized implants, such as smaller intraocular lenses and customized glaucoma drainage devices, designed to meet the unique anatomical needs of children. This progress is aligned with a growing emphasis on early diagnosis and intervention in pediatric ophthalmology.

For instance, in March 2024, the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports published a study introducing a new technique for placing intraocular lenses (IOLs) in the sulcus for pediatric patients with dense iridocapsular adhesions, underscoring the ongoing innovations aimed at improving outcomes for young patients.

North America dominates the ocular implants market, fueled by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and early diagnosis capabilities that facilitate access to innovative treatments. The region also benefits from high adoption rates of new therapies and a substantial patient population dealing with various eye-related disorders. Moreover, the presence of prominent industry players such as AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Alcon Inc. strengthens North America's market position, driving further growth and fostering continuous advancements in ocular implant solutions.

Key Highlights



The global ocular implants market size was valued at USD 15,720.32 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 16,427.78 million in 2025 to reach USD 22,090.43 million by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product, the global market is divided into glaucoma implants, intraocular lenses, corneal implants, orbital implants, ocular prosthesis, and others. The glaucoma implants segment holds the largest share.

By application, the global market is segmented into glaucoma surgery, oculoplasty, drug delivery, aesthetic purposes, and age-related macular degeneration. The glaucoma surgerysegment

is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

By end-user, the global market is divided into hospitals, specialty eye clinics, and clinics. The hospital segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market include AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, FCI Opthalmic, Inc., Glaukos Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., MORCHER GmbH, Network Medical Products Limited, Orbtex, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the TENEO Excimer Laser Platform for use in laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery to correct myopia and myopic astigmatism (nearsightedness and nearsightedness with astigmatism).

Segmentation