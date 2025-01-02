Warehouse Automation Systems Market Anticipated To Attain $93 Billion By 2031, At 15.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehouse Systems Market

Surge in the adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems to drive the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report by Allied Research titled“Warehouse Automation Systems Market”, the market was valued at $21.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.Overview and ApplicationsWarehouse automation involves the use of advanced technologies to streamline various warehouse operations such as palletizing, de-palletizing, transportation, picking, placing, and packaging. By reducing human intervention, this technology minimizes errors and enhances operational efficiency. It finds applications across multiple industries, including e-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 335 Pages) at:The market's growth is driven by increased investments in research and development, rising adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management, and a surge in e-commerce sales. Despite these growth drivers, challenges such as the lack of skilled workforce, high setup and installation costs for warehouse robots, and significant capital investment requirements hinder market growth. However, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning (ML) offers lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Market SegmentationThe market is segmented based on automation type, where the physical automation segment held the largest share in 2021. This segment's dominance is attributed to its ability to reduce employee movement and create more efficient workflows. Meanwhile, the digital automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies to minimize manual workflows.Regional InsightsIn 2021, North America led the market, thanks to significant advancements in automation technology, particularly in developed countries like the United States. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to experience notable growth during the forecast period, fueled by an increase in warehouse establishments and innovations in automation technology.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in demand for financial resources due to public panic, leading to a dramatic increase in transaction volumes. To address the pandemic's challenges, many companies implemented proactive strategies to mitigate its business impact. For example, in May 2020, Honeywell expedited the development of vaccines and medical therapies using advanced automation technologies. Similarly, in April 2020, ABB provided free access to its software-as-a-service and digital applications to support manufacturing plants and processing industries. These developments underline the growing importance of automation technologies and their role in driving market growth.Key Findings:1. The solution segment dominated the market by offering in 2021.2. North America generated the highest revenue among regions in 2021.3. The physical automation segment led the market by automation type in 2021.Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the warehouse automation systems market include ABB, Badger Meter, Honeywell International Inc., Hydropoint, IBM Corporation, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suez, Takadu, Trimble Inc., Xenius, Ayyeka, and Ketos. These companies are adopting diverse strategies to expand their market presence and strengthen their competitive positions.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.