Anachart Recognizes Top Analysts' Performance In 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaChart , a New York based Fintech company, has identified the top stock research analyst performances which rose to the occasion with their insightful predictions and consistent delivery in the year of 2024. Analysis was conducted using an

which measures each analyst's forecasts over the year across all the that they cover. In 2024, the majority in the list are represented by experts within the industrials and sectors. Recognition is attributed per individual stock forecasting instead of overall performance due the variances between individual securities success.

From the words of AnaChart CEO Joseph Kalish "S&P 500 had over 36% return in 2024 with the hi-tech sector leading the way, still, going on limb and providing price targets that materialize in a timely manner with substantial potential upside and doing so consistently and outperforming the market is something that might be considered impossible by some members of the finance community yet here we are"

The winners for 2024 are:



Daniel Ives, Wedbush , Technology, Palantir Technologies .

AnaChart's stock picker of 2024 for timely selecting of Palanatir with three consecutive calls generating over 20% each materializing within less than six months. The only analyst who was bullish on the stock consistently throughout the year while the stock rose by nearly 300%. Chris Olin, Northcoast , Technology - Intel .

Winner of the AnaChart Big Short awards for 2024. The only analyst who was consistently bearish on the hardware manufacturer and provided a validated opinion. The analyst's price targets this year were kept at 66% discount from the stock pick at the beginning of the year. Not an easy task when the S&P 500 had its best year since 2016 more so with the technology sector leading the market.

Honorable mentions for analysts that had repeated double digit returns with their price targets



James Thalacker, BMO , Utilities - Vistra Energy .

Stacy Rasgon, Bernstein , Technology - Nvidia .

Joshua Reilly, Needham , Industrials - Axon .

Helane Becker, TD Cowen , Industrials - United Airlines .

Michael Ciarmoli, Truist , Industrials - Howmet Aerospace .

Lance Vitanza, TD Cowen , Technology - MicroStrategy Incorporated .

Clark Lampen, BTIG , Technology - Applovin .

Matthew Carletti, JMP , Financial Services - Root .

Patrick Trucchio, HC Wainwright , Healthcare - Longboard Pharmaceuticals . Chris Olin, Northcoast , Industrials - The Boeing Company .

About AnaChart: revolutionizing the fintech industry as an equity research support platform. Founded in 2020, it uses "radical transparency"[1] to provide up-to-date price targets and ratings from top stock analysts for each company. From past performance history to current projections, AnaChart offers an unprecedented view into analyst insights that can vastly improve investment decision making process.

[1] Radical Transparency is a term coined by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater to encourage an open and honest dialogue, allowing the best thinking to prevail.

