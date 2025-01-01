Romania, Bulgaria Officially Join Schengen Area As Full Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Romania and Bulgaria officially joined on Wednesday the Schengen Area as full members after a 13-year wait.

Both the European Union and the two countries welcomed the decision, which allows the residents of the area to move freely.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X: "Congratulations to both countries. You have shown vision, patience, and determination," adding, "You belong in Schengen. It's time to fully benefit from Schengen freedoms."

For his part, Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration wrote in a post on X: "Romania and Bulgaria take their rightful place as full members of the Schengen Area today with the removal of land border controls." He added, "This is a historic moment that will strengthen freedom of movement and provide new opportunities for people and businesses in the EU."

The European Parliament also said in a post on X on Wednesday: "Welcome to Schengen, Bulgaria and Romania!" And added: "As of today, there will be no more checks when crossing land borders between Bulgaria or Romania and any Schengen member country."

The final barrier to full membership for both Romania and Bulgaria was removed last month when Austria lifted its veto, which had been based on the need for additional measures to fight irregular migration.

With this decision, the Schengen Area now consists of 29 countries, whose residents enjoy the freedom to move within it. The Schengen Area is a zone of free movement, with no border controls between its member states under normal circumstances. The Schengen Agreement was signed in 1985.

Romania and Bulgaria have been EU members since 2007 but had not fully joined the Schengen Area until now. (end)

arn









MENAFN01012025000071011013ID1109047284