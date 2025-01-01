MHA 'Era Of Recommendations Over In J&K'

The 2024 annual report of the MHA states,“Instead of terrorism, bomb blasts, firing, stone pelting, and strikes, now education, technical institutions, industries, and infrastructure are being seen in Jammu & Kashmir.”

The MHA report stated that the recruitment processes in J&K have become transparent and clean.“The Union Home distributed more than 1000 appointment letters for J&K Combined Examination-2024 and compassionate appointments through video conferencing from New Delhi,” the report states.

Referring to the launch of e-buses the report states that to make commuting easy Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 100 air-conditioned eco-friendly buses in Jammu region.

The report states that in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, MHA decided to create 5 new districts in the Union Territory.

The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.

“There will now be a total of seven districts in Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil. Being extremely difficult and inaccessible, at present district administration is facing many difficulties in reaching the grassroots level,” the report states, adding,“After the formation of these districts more and more people have been able to take advantage of all the public welfare schemes of the Central Government and Ladakh Administration.”

'New Reservations Among Major Achievements'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has listed empowering Pahari ethnic group, Padari tribes, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin in Jammu and Kashmir among the major achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

The 2024 annual report of the MHA states,“Peace in Jammu and Kashmir has been a priority of the PM Modi led government. Under the vision of the Prime Minister, the MHA undertook a slew of measures to enshrine peace, equality, and justice at the center of J&K's governance and society.”

“Under the aegis of this broad vision, the Parliament passed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, a historic bill aimed at empowering the Pahari ethnic group, Padari tribes, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin,” reads the report.

“The bill directly pivots the essence of social equity to the hills and valleys of Jammu and Kashmir by providing for reservations for deserving communities. The bill heralds a new sense of belonging and unity among the people,” it added.

The inclusion of these communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the MHA report, will have absolutely no impact on the current level of reservations available to the existing Scheduled Tribe communities such as Gujjars and Bakarwals. They will continue to get reservations like before. (KNO)

