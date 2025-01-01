Foreign Ministry Condemns New Orleans Terrorist Attack
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, on Wednesday, denounced a terrorist
attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans, which left dozens dead and injured.
Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's Spokesperson, stressed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of terrorism
and violence that aim to undermine security and stability as well as its complete support and solidarity with the government
and people of the friendly United States of America in this tragic event.
Al-Qudah wished the injured
a speedy recovery and offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.
MENAFN01012025000117011021ID1109046857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.