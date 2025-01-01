Foreign Ministry Condemns New Orleans Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, on Wednesday, denounced a attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans, which left dozens dead and injured.Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's Spokesperson, stressed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of and violence that aim to undermine security and stability as well as its complete support and solidarity with the and people of the friendly United States of America in this tragic event.Al-Qudah wished the a speedy recovery and offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.