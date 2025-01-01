عربي


Foreign Ministry Condemns New Orleans Terrorist Attack


1/1/2025 2:03:31 PM

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, on Wednesday, denounced a terrorist attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans, which left dozens dead and injured.
Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's Spokesperson, stressed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that aim to undermine security and stability as well as its complete support and solidarity with the government and people of the friendly United States of America in this tragic event.
Al-Qudah wished the injured a speedy recovery and offered his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.

