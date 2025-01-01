IGH3P® Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Setting Global Standards In NLP, Hypnotherapy, And Coaching

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IGH3P® Professional Body

Dr Terry President of IGH3P®.

Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

IGH3P® earns ISO 9001:2015 certification, solidifying its position as the global leader in NLP, hypnotherapy, coaching, and professional excellence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P® ), one of the world's leading professional coaching bodies recognised globally for excellence, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification .

This accomplishment reinforces IGH3P®'s position as a global leader in professional development across Neuro-Linguistic Psychology (NLP), neuroscience of coaching, hypnotherapy, coaching, and complementary modalities.

This certification highlights IGH3P®'s dedication to maintaining the highest quality management standards, ensuring excellence in its wide range of services. By encompassing disciplines such as Neurosensory Psychology, Executive Coaching, Business Coaching, Health and Well-being, and more, IGH3P® provides its members with unparalleled recognition and comprehensive support tailored to their specific expertise.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is a groundbreaking achievement in establishing global standards for excellence in NLP, hypnotherapy, and coaching,” said Dr. Terry McIvor, President of IGH3P®.“It symbolises our commitment to creating a robust, internationally recognised framework that benefits practitioners, clients, and the industry at large.”

Strategic Global Recognition

IGH3P® is among the few professional bodies in its sector that have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, distinguishing itself as a global leader. This certification elevates IGH3P® beyond regional and national accreditation, providing members with credentials recognised and respected worldwide. Unlike UK-based certifications that offer valuable regional recognition, IGH3P® recognised the need for an internationally acknowledged standard that would resonate with practitioners and clients across borders.

"IGH3P® not only operates in the UK but also internationally, which is why we chose to become certified through an international Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) rather than limiting ourselves to a UK-based CAB. This strategic decision ensures that our certification carries global credibility, setting our members apart in competitive markets and providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and success on an international scale." said Dr. Terry McIvor.

“This milestone solidifies IGH3P®'s position as the premier global professional body,” said Zita Bertha, Vice President and Director of Memberships at IGH3P®.“Our members now enjoy a unique competitive advantage, with credentials that demonstrate excellence and credibility on an international scale.”

Scope of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

IGH3P®'s certification applies to a wide range of services, including:

Accreditation Services: Rigorous processes to ensure training programs and practitioners meet international standards of excellence.

Professional Certification: Globally recognised credentials that set practitioners apart in a competitive market.

Mentorship and Coaching: High-quality, structured programs that support continuous professional growth.

Professional Membership: Access to a global network operating under internationally recognised quality standards.

Training and Development: Consistently high-quality educational programs designed and delivered to ISO-certified standards.

Networking Opportunities: Enhanced platforms that connect professionals within a framework of global excellence.

A Framework for Continuous Improvement

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of IGH3P®'s quality management systems, focusing on:

Standardisation and documentation of processes

Robust quality control measures

Development of performance monitoring systems

Risk-based thinking integration

Continuous improvement mechanisms

“Our journey to ISO certification has strengthened our ability to innovate and adapt while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery,” added Dr. McIvor.

Looking Ahead

IGH3P® plans to leverage its ISO certification to:

Expand international recognition of its credentials

Foster partnerships with global institutions

Develop innovative programs aligned with international best practices

Strengthen quality assurance across all professional development initiatives

Promote excellence and innovation while maintaining consistency

About IGH3P®

The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P®) is one of the world's leading professional coaching bodies, recognised globally for excellence. Dedicated to advancing professional development in NLP, hypnotherapy, coaching, and complementary modalities, IGH3P® operates under ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management systems. IGH3P® serves a global community of practitioners committed to the highest standards of professional practice and ethical conduct.

Legal name: IRISH GUILD OF NLP AND HYPNOTHERAPY PRACTITIONERS AND TRAINERS LTD

Trading as: International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners Trainers (IGH3P®)

For more information about IGH3P® and its ISO-certified services, visit or contact ...

