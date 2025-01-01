Tyler Florence, Ana Sofia & Popup Bagels Headline Inaugural 5850 Fest's“Summit To Table” Culinary Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5850 Fest

5850 Fest - Summit to Table

5850 Fest

Idaho's Premier Entertainment, & Cultural Festival Boasts VIP Dining Experiences, Interactive Demos & Gourmet Pop-ups in Heart of Sawtooth Mountains

- Tyler FlorenceKETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 5850 Fest , Idaho's premier cultural festival debuting March 20–27, 2025, in Ketchum, is setting a new bar in festival experiences with its world-class“Summit to Table” culinary program. Alongside its star-studded music, comedy and live podcasting lineup, Summit to Table will offer interactive cooking demonstrations, intimate dining experiences and mouth-watering pop-up activations, all curated by an extraordinary roster of chefs, influencers and tastemakers.At the forefront of the culinary offerings is Tyler Florence, Food Network star and acclaimed chef, who will lead the charge with his bold and innovative cuisine. Joining him is Ana Sofia, a popular Costa Rican actress-turned-culinary influencer, known for her vibrant, globally inspired dishes and engaging food storytelling. Festival-goers will also have the chance to experience the talents of Art Smith, Oprah Winfrey's former personal chef and Southern food icon and Stephanie Izard, the first female winner of Top Chef and chef-owner of several acclaimed Chicago restaurants. Also joining is Karen Akunowicz, Boston restaurateur, James Beard winner and television personality. Akunowicz was a fan favorite on Top Chef All-Stars and The Food Network and is known for her bold flavors and Italian cuisine.One of the program's standout attractions is PopUp Bagels, a multiple-time winner of America's best bagel honors, which will offer its signature bagels in a convenient grab-and-go style. Additional culinary highlights include Art Smith's“Snowbird Chicken” activation and Brandon Rhyder's fusion of Tex-Mex flavors and acoustic music with“Tacos & Tunes.”“5850 Fest is all about unforgettable experiences,” said festival Co-founders Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre.“Summit to Table blends artistry, tastemakers and incredible food and wine experiences into the ultimate celebration of the World Cup and Ketchum's vibrant energy. VIP dinners with world-class culinary celebrities and indulging in the country's best bagels are just a tasting of what we will be offering.”“I'm thrilled to be part of 5850 Fest and its Summit to Table program,” said Tyler Florence.“I've got some incredible dishes planned and can't wait to bring delicious flavors and create memorable meals for this amazing event.”"At PopUp Bagels, we're about creating a simple, authentic experience - fresh, hot bagels made with care and meant to be enjoyed in the moment," said Adam Goldberg, founder of PopUp Bagels. "Partnering with 5850 Fest is a natural fit, as the festival celebrates good food, local craftsmanship and sense of community that are at the heart of what we do."Enhancing the festival's culinary landscape, 5850 Fest proudly collaborates with esteemed local and national food and beverage brands. Attendees can look forward to savoring the flavors of Kinzie Foods, celebrated for its bold BBQ sauces. Culinary activations will also feature premium meats from Idaho's own Snake River Farms, celebrated for its American Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork, providing a true farm-to-table experience. To complement these food offerings, Copper Cane Wines, J. Bookwalter Winery and Revelshine will provide the festival with delicious libations.5850 Fest's culinary lineup is just one component of a weeklong celebration of music, comedy and culture, with performances from the Grammy-nominated Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, Tracy Byrd, Brandi Cyrus, Tyler Rich, Annie Bosko and Dana Carvey, with more to be announced. This celebration coincides with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, marking the competition's much-anticipated return to U.S. soil.Passes, including single-day and full-week VIP passes, are now available. For more information and to secure your spot, visit 5850Fest.About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit to learn more.

Jacob Klein

Jake Ryan Consulting

+1 516-385-0969

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.