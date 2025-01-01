Kurram Peace Jirga Concludes With Agreement Signed By Both Parties

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The peace jirga held to restore stability in Kurram has concluded, with both parties signing a peace agreement. However, roads in the region will remain closed until bunkers are dismantled and weapons are handed over to the authorities.

Details of the Agreement

According to sources, the grand jirga in Kohat ended earlier today, culminating in both parties agreeing to cooperate with the and administration to establish peace. The agreement, signed under the supervision of the Kohat Commissioner, mandates both sides to dismantle private bunkers and surrender their weapons. The government will open access routes to Kurram only after peace is fully restored.

A special security force comprising 399 personnel will be established to ensure the safety of Kurram's routes. This decision was made during an earlier meeting of the Apex Committee. The official announcement of the Kurram peace agreement will take place at the Governor's House in Peshawar.

One party had already signed the agreement earlier, while the other sought additional time for consultation, eventually agreeing today. The jirga also emphasized the implementation of decisions made during the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar.



Both sides have until February 1 to dismantle bunkers and hand over their weapons to the provincial government.

The administration will oversee the process of dismantling bunkers and collecting weapons to ensure transparency. If any party fails to comply, the authorities may consider further actions, though both sides have assured cooperation to avoid the need for an operation.

For now, routes to Kurram will remain closed until peace is established. The provincial government continues to provide relief through helicopter services, ensuring medical aid and food supplies reach those in need. Once the government is confident in the region's stability, all routes to Kurram will be reopened.

The Kurram dispute spans over a century, with both sides claiming ownership of a piece of land. Over time, additional issues have exacerbated the conflict. The most recent escalation occurred last year, with attacks in October and November leading to dozens of deaths and twice as many injuries.

The successful signing of this agreement brings hope for a peaceful resolution to a deeply rooted conflict.