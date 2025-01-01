Finland Takes Over OSCE Chair

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland assumes the OSCE Chairmanship for a year from January 1, 2025.

This was announced by the Organization's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Finland takes over the OSCE Chairpersonship with a focus on upholding OSCE principles, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening the Organization's resilience in order to address complex security challenges," the statement said.

Like previous chairmanships, Finland will focus on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, while support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence "remains central to OSCE's activities."

Troika calls on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine, including Crime

"As the Helsinki Final Act marks its 50th anniversary, Finland will consistently stress the principles outlined in this founding document of the OSCE. When Russia challenges the foundations of our shared security, the rest of us must stand up for them, and stand tall," stressed Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the OSCE Chairmanship lasts 12 months and is held by one of the OSCE participating states, whose Foreign Minister serves as Chairperson-in-Office. The Chairmanship coordinates the decision-making process and sets the OSCE's priorities throughout its term.

Switzerland will assume the OSCE Chairmanship in 2026.