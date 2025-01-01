18 Protesters Detained In Stir Against Katra Ropeway Released

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the release of the detainees on Tuesday night and constituted a four-member committee to hold talks with the protesters. Work on the ropeway would be suspended till the committee holds talks with the protesters.

“Eighteen detained individuals, including some leaders, were released around 1 am from Reasi and Udhampur jails. They arrived in Katra to jubilant celebrations, where hundreds of people welcomed them,” said a spokesperson for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti.

He added that the reopening of shops and businesses was underway, and the government-formed committee would hold discussions over the ropeway project.

“The government has succumbed to our hunger strike. They have released our leaders, marking the first step towards our victory. We will continue our fight to shelve the ropeway project,” said a youth participating in the hunger strike.

Former minister and BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed the government's decision and said,“It is a positive step that all 18 detainees have been released.”

Amid chants of“Jai Mata Di”, hundreds of residents in Katra danced to the beat of drums as they welcomed the released protesters.

“This is a victory for the people of Katra, who stood united with us,” said Bhupinder Singh, a Samiti leader who was among those released.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said detailed discussions were held with civil society members.“It was decided that all detainees would be released and the market reopened,” Kumar told reporters late Tuesday night.

He added,“Furthermore, work on the ropeway will remain suspended until the committee concludes its discussions.”

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor formed a four-member committee, which includes the divisional commissioner, CEO of the Shrine Board Dr. Ashok Bhan, and board member Suresh Sharma, to resolve the issue.

The divisional commissioner, flanked by samiti leaders and the additional director general of police, assured that all concerns would be addressed during the committee's scheduled meetings.

A samiti representative confirmed the administration's decision to release all detainees.“Shops will reopen, and we hope no one disrupts this process. This decision is in everyone's best interest,” he said.

Katra the basecamp of Mata Vaishnodevi remained shut for one week due to the shutdown against against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown last Wednesday, declaring that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the bandh.

Several protesters, including two samiti leaders-Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand-were detained by the police during a march last Wednesday.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to improve access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who struggle to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanjichhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

