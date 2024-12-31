Radonova Acts With Purpose During National Radon Action Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

January is National Radon Action Month which provides the opportunity to address the #1 cause of lung cancer people who have never smoked: radon.

- Justin Tolentino, Radonova, Inc. LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With 1 in 15 U.S. homes having high radon levels, according to the EPA, radon is a significant health risk. In addition to being the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, radon is the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide.Radonova's Clear the Air campaign is designed to increase radon awareness, help prevent radon-induced lung cancer, and provide simple and affordable radon testing options.“By highlighting the actions to 'Learn-Protect-Test-Share', we are striving to set the tone for informed conversations and proactive measures about radon and lung cancer,” says Justin Tolentino, Digital Marketing and Sales Representative for Radonova, Inc.---Learn---Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rocks, and water. It then seeps into homes from the ground through cracks in the foundation, sump pumps, and holes around floor joints and pipes. When inhaled into the lungs, radon decays into radioactive alpha particles that damage the DNA of cells that line the lungs. Over time, these damaged cells can develop into lung cancer.---Protect---Radon mitigation involves the installation of specialized systems that work to reduce and redirect radon gas away from your living spaces. These systems are designed to prevent radon from entering your home and help maintain healthy indoor air. To take this important step toward better indoor air quality, contact an NRPP Certified Radon Mitigation Specialist .---Test---Testing one's home for radon is the first step in preventing radon-induced lung cancer. A radon test can be performed with a do-it-yourself radon test kit or by a certified radon measurement professional.Radonova offers the following radon test kits for homeowners and radon professionals.. QuickScreen is a 2-to-4-day charcoal radon screener for obtaining a quick snapshot of radon levels.. The 10 to 90 day Rapidos alpha track detector provides accurate results in a relatively short period.. Radtrak3 is the most popular alpha track radon detector in the world. It is deployed for up to 365 days and is the most accurate option.Radon measurement professionals and home inspectors can also benefit from the SPIRIT continuous radon monitor instrument.---Share---Spread the word about radon's risks for lung cancer and the importance of testing during Radon Action Month. Share knowledge with friends, family, and neighbors to inspire them to check their homes. Radon levels can vary from home to home within the same neighborhood, so it is important that everyone test their own home.“During Radon Action Month we will be providing radon test kits at local blood drives for people who are donating blood,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova.“By collaborating in this way, we can share information about radon with people who are helping save lives through blood donation.” Additionally, Radonova will be sharing stories from industry experts and lung cancer survivors throughout the month.

