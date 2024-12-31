FEEDING PETS OF THE HOMELESS RECEIVES $30,000 GRANT FROM DORIS DAY ANIMAL FOUNDATION TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR SERVICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sugar Monkey, a 5-year-old Bully, receives life-saving surgery funded by Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

Funding to Support Emergency Veterinary Care, Wellness Clinics, and Critical Supplies

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., has received a $30,000 grant from the Doris Day Animal Foundation. The funding will support essential programs, including emergency veterinary care, wellness clinics, veteran pet support, and supplies for pets of people experiencing homelessness.The need for these services is growing. According to the 2024 HUD Annual Homeless Assessment Report , more than 770,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January-an 18 percent increase from the previous year. Many of these individuals rely on pets for companionship and emotional support, underscoring the importance of ensuring these beloved animals receive the care they need.In 2024, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has:.Helped over 2,060 pets receive life-saving care, with expenses exceeding $1.1 million..Supported 105 veterans and 85 seniors over 65, ensuring their pets remain healthy..Provided assistance in 393 cities across the United States.“We are deeply grateful for the Doris Day Animal Foundation's support, especially during a time of heightened need,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“This grant will help us continue our mission of preserving the bond between people experiencing homelessness and their pets, which is often their only source of comfort and hope.”The Doris Day Animal Foundation, based in Los Angeles, Calif., focuses on providing grants that directly benefit animals in need. Their commitment aligns with Feeding Pets of the Homeless' efforts to offer veterinary care, food, and supplies to pets nationwide.Sugar Monkey, a 5-year-old Bully, is one of the many pets saved by Feeding Pets of the Homeless this year. Facing life-threatening symptoms, Sugar Monkey's owner sought help through the organization. Thanks to donor support, she received $1,553 in emergency care for a bacterial infection, saving her life and maintaining her bond with her family.To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless, make a donation, or find resources for pets in need, visit . Individuals can also call (775) 841-7463 to contact the organization for support.

Kristen Furleigh, MBA

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

+1 775-391-0732

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.