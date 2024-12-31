Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/31/2024 - 11:42 AM EST - VERSES AI : Provided a corporate update.“Our mission is to unleash a new class of intelligent autonomous agents that are both more reliable and more efficient. Today, the research and product investments we've made are proving their worth-just as the diminishing returns of scaling data and compute, alongside the unreliability of traditional deep and reinforcement learning, are becoming widely recognized,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“Our Genius product has evolved rapidly this quarter, and we are excited to transition from beta to its commercial phase in 2025,” René continued.“Its unique combination of active inference and learning, as highlighted in today's announcement on the Atari benchmarks, enables a new class of agents capable of reliably automating real-time decision-making, reducing errors, and maximizing efficiency for enterprises-from software applications to robotic automation. By design, Genius goes beyond intelligent systems available today and has the potential to become a disruptive force in next-generation autonomous intelligent systems,” concluded Mr. René. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading down 6 cents at $1.00.



