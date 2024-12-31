HIA10: A Decade Of Memories With The Iconic Lamp Bear

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As 2024 comes to a close, Hamad International Airport (HIA) marks a significant milestone-its 10th anniversary. The "World's Best Airport" has earned this distinction for its exceptional services, luxurious amenities, and state-of-the-art facilities. One of its most iconic features is the 23-foot-tall teddy bear sculpture by Swiss artist Urs Fischer. Weighing 20 tons, this monumental bronze piece has become one of the most photographed landmarks at the airport.

Though not intended for cuddling, the yellow bear has become a beloved fixture, proudly standing in the grand foyer and capturing the attention of countless travelers.

In celebration of this anniversary, we're sharing stories and photos from Doha residents and travelers who have captured special moments with the lamp bear. Each image tells a unique story, highlighting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of those passing through this global gateway.

Here's to a decade of smiles and memories, all under the warm glow of the iconic yellow lamp bear at Hamad International Airport!

2024



For Nicole Alexander , a proud resident of Qatar for the past eight years, no trip out of Hamad International Airport is complete without a quick photo with the iconic yellow lamp bear. This cheerful tradition reflects her love for travel, having explored over 26 countries and counting.

On December 23, Nicole flew out of Doha to spend Christmas and welcome the new year with her family in South Africa.“It's the perfect time to soak up some sun and enjoy quality family time during the South African summer,” she told The Peninsula.

She added,“Living in Qatar has been an incredible experience-this country offers so much in terms of growth, community, and opportunity. For me, HIA is more than just a gateway to new adventures-it's a symbol of home."

Nicole is a seasoned behavioral therapist with over 15 years of experience working with children with autism. She is one of the founding partners of The Life Skills Hub, an organization dedicated to fostering social and vocational skills in children and young adults. She also serves as the CEO of The Teal Society, a US-based charity committed to raising global awareness about gynecological cancers.

2023



Aisha Farheen , a resident of Qatar for 15 years, said no vacation out of Hamad International Airport is complete without a mandatory picture in front of the yellow lamp bear. This particular snapshot with her daughters was taken on their way to a long-awaited family holiday in New York-a dream come true for Aisha and her family.

"Having traveled in and out of HIA since its opening, we feel lucky to call ourselves residents of Qatar. It's a beautiful country full of exciting opportunities,” she told The Peninsula.

"It's been a decade with the yellow bear. We congratulate the management and staff of HIA, and we look forward to using the airport for our next travels," said the social media influencer.

As frequent travelers, her family visited many airports around the world, but Aisha believes none compare to the beauty of Hamad International. The yellow lamp bear, in particular, has become a memorable part of every journey.

2022



Elise Faht da Silva shared a photo of her family's first encounter with the Hamad International Airport's yellow lamp bear.

The Brazilian family was in transit to Namibia on May 24, 2022. They left Sao Paulo via Qatar Airways and made a connecting flight from Doha to South Africa before reaching Namibia.

"Along with luxury shops and great dining options, the gigantic lamp bear is truly a tourist attraction. My daughter Cecilia was so happy to see it and asked to take a photo. She has many photos with the bear," Elise told The Peninsula.

"We love traveling and flying with Qatar Airways. HIA is such a beautiful airport, and connecting flights are always a fun experience. One day, we hope to stay longer than a stopover and enjoy a week-long vacation in Qatar," Elise said.

2021



After getting fully vaccinated, Anna Loyola-Miguel and her son Reise were excited for their first trip outside Qatar-New York City! They had been planning this vacation since April 2020, but the pandemic had put their plans on hold.

"With the new travel rules, we made sure to get a Covid-19 test before leaving Doha and had our vaccination certificates ready. Another test was required within 24 hours of returning. Plus, a green Ehteraz was needed at both Doha and NYC airports," Ana recalled.

Navigating the Covid precautions at HIA was an eye-opening experience. And while everyone was masked up on November 21, 2021, they couldn't miss the tradition of snapping a photo with the lamp bear. “It felt like the yellow teddy was giving us a family send-off. It was a very comforting goodbye," Reise said.

"More than just a quirky decoration, the lamp bear has definitely become a beloved landmark greeting visitors or sending good wishes to travelling expats like us who will soon come back," Anna told The Peninsula.

2020



Before Qatar suspended outbound flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, Natalie Magness flew out of Doha to embark on her university studies in London, UK. She had just completed her A-Level exams in the midst of the pandemic but was thrilled to be starting a new journey abroad.

Originally from Malaysia, Natalie views Hamad International Airport as a symbol of her connection to the country where she has lived since the age of 4. Beyond its status as a gateway to the world, the yellow lamp bear sculpture at the airport always brings a smile to her face, whether she's wearing a mask or not.

“I'm grateful to have grown up in such a dynamic nation, with all the educational and extracurricular opportunities it offered, as well as the wonderful memories and friendships I've made,” she shared with The Peninsula.

Natalie is the Founder of Qatar Youth Power, the country's first student-initiated youth empowerment platform. She has now graduated from university and is working as a public sector consultant in London, but frequently returns to Doha to visit her family.

2019



Nazma Mazhar from Sri Lanka shared a photo taken by her husband in November 2019. On this day, they were embarking on their first vacation as a married couple to Georgia. While they were excited for the trip, they were unable to enter Georgia due to immigration regulations and returned to Qatar the same day.

Despite the change in plans, they embraced the experience together. "It was a bitter experience, but this picture with the yellow lamp bear will remain a sweet memory," Nazma told The Peninsula.

"God willing, we will see the lamp bear again on a trip to another European country, or maybe even back in Georgia," said the henna artist and social media content creator who has been living in Qatar for over seven years.

2018



Abbas Mulla was heading to Mumbai for his annual vacation on February 7, 2018. "Did you even fly out of Doha if you didn't take a few photos with the $6.8 million teddy bear?" he joked. Abbas said that he had to wait a bit longer for the area around the bear to clear, evident from the 'selfies' featuring strangers in the background.

For Abbas, taking photos with the iconic yellow bear has become a tradition whenever he flies out of Doha. However, he's always prepared to spend a little extra time, as the spot often gets crowded with other passengers eager to snap their own selfies with the famous sculpture.

Abbas' most recent encounter with the yellow bear was last year. Now based in Austria with his family, he told The Peninsula, "After nine years in Qatar, there are still places I've yet to explore. I'm definitely coming back."

2017



"Life in Qatar went on normally" despite the ongoing Gulf crisis. During this time, the blockade imposed on Qatar by neighboring countries had little impact on Eman Al Obaidi , then a young Qatari who recalls the heroic story of Qatar's resilience.

In this photo she took and shared on July 31, 2017, Eman told The Peninsula that she was flying out of Doha for a quick trip to Jordan.

Despite the challenges, nothing had changed. Instead, the situation showcased how Qatar's leadership responded with maturity to the unprecedented crisis.

The way Qatar handled the crisis was remarkable. The airport remained bustling, while the yellow bear, sitting peacefully inside a lamp, stood still in the grand foyer.

Eman is the founder and CEO of the award-winning youth initiative, 'Future Compass'. She is also the Head of Public Relations and Communications at Qatar Scientific Club.

Right photo credit: Diana Swiatoniowska 10 Aug 2017

2016



On March 17, 2016, Hamad International Airport (HIA) was named as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' by the 2016 Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second consecutive year at a ceremony that took place during the Passenger Terminal Expo in Cologne, Germany.

HIA also became the first in the Middle East to enter the World's Top 10 Best Airports of the Skytrax World Airport Ranking. It also won the award for Best Staff Service in the Middle East.

2014-2015





Elizabeth Wood was among the first expatriates to travel out of Qatar after Hamad International Airport opened, capturing moments with the newly installed giant lamp bear. Instead of selfies, she took photos of her passports with the iconic yellow teddy bear in the background.

In June 2014, she used a beige emergency passport, issued by the UK embassy for urgent travel needs when a passport is about to expire, has expired, or is lost.

"One photo was from a trip my bestie and I took from Doha to Dubai before heading to England and Poland. As new expats fresh out of university, that trip reminded us of our carefree, childless adventures," Elizabeth shared with The Peninsula.

Another passport photo taken in July 2015 was part of the fun memories of her travels back to England, where she introduced her husband to her family and friends.

Elizabeth, born and raised in England, has been living in Qatar for more than 15 years. She works as a project manager at Hamad Medical Corporation and is the founder of Inspire Me Coaching.

Here's more - in 2022, Elizabeth and her family travelled to the Philippines, a journey that gave them the chance to experience one of the country's most stunning natural wonders-Mayon Volcano. In the picture, Elizabeth and her children are seen smiling against the breathtaking scenery.

Bonus



As travelers hustle through Hamad International Airport, many pause to snap a photo with the iconic yellow lamp bear, but some have chosen a more playful and unique twist-using their own cuddly companions as stand-ins.

But these plush travelers weren't just props in a photo-they were special parts of their owners' fun travel experience. Let your imagination flow. Create a story out of these equally-cutesy toys' pics with the teddy!

Image credits: @estelocas, @sammy_travelbuddy, @dedsadventures

Have you taken a picture with the HIA's Lamp Bear yet?