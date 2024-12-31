Moecc Participates In Gulf Wildlife Day In Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Development Department, took part in the Gulf Wildlife Day, which was held in the sisterly State of Kuwait, titled: "Sustainable Marine Wildlife". The event falls annually on December 30.



During the ceremony, MoECC reviewed the State of Qatar's efforts in conserving marine environment and its natural habitats through enacting laws and legislation, establishing natural reserves and underscoring the importance of regional and international cooperation in this field.



In addition, MoECC highlighted conservation and monitoring projects, including the national project for the protection of the hawksbill sea turtle, which commenced in 2003, alongside projects on monitoring of dugongs, whale sharks, whales, and seabirds.



A part of its supportive efforts for environment conservation, MoECC organized periodic beach and seabed clean-up campaigns, along with awareness-raising workshops about the importance of preserving marine biodiversity and natural habitats, such as mangrove forests and coral reefs.



The ministry underscored its unwavering commitment to protecting marine environment and ensuring its sustainability for the generations to come, within a national vision that aims to achieve equilibrium between development and environment conservation.

