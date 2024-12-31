TGSRTC To Operate 6,432 Special Buses For Sankranti

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 31 (IANS) Telangana State Road Corporation (TGSRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will operate 6,432 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in both the Telugu states for Sankranti.

TGSRTC officials said a reservation facility would be available for 557 services. They are also planning to operate electric buses on a few routes.

The state-owned transport corporation has made elaborate arrangements to enable to reach their destinations for Sankranti.

In 2024, the TGSRTC had decided to operate 4,484 buses but in view of the huge rush of passengers, it actually operated 5,246 buses. Keeping in mind the experience of previous Sankranti, it has decided to operate 6,432 buses. The special buses will be operated from January 9 to January 15.

The special buses will be operated from different points in Hyderabad including MGBS, JBS, Central Bus Station, Aramghar, KPHB, Bowenpalli, Gachibowli, Uppal X Roads and LB Nagar X Roads.

Special officers have been appointed to arrange special buses from different points in the city depending on the rush.

The TGSRTC will be operating special buses to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The buses will be operated mainly to towns like Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Narsapuram, Polavaram, Rajahmundry, Rajole, Udayagiri, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Srisailam and Tirupati.

Buses will also be arranged from various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for those returning to Hyderabad after the festival.

The TGSRTC authorities are planning to run electric buses from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal.

As bus operation during Sankranti is crucial for TGSRTC, the management has asked field-level officials to fully gear up. The authorities will be arranging pandals, tents, chairs, public address system, drinking water, mobile toilets and other facilities at various embarkation points in Hyderabad.

The TGSRTC has announced that under the state government's Mahalakshmi scheme, women will be provided free travel facilities in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses. Women passengers will have to collect zero tickets.

The TGSRTC management has advised passengers to avoid risky journeys in private vehicles and avail the facility of the special buses of TGSRTC to safely reach their destinations.

Passengers may reserve their tickets for the special buses on the website They can get details about the special buses from call centre numbers 040-69440000, 040-23450033.

Every year, thousands of people from Hyderabad and its suburbs travel to their home towns and villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti, which is a major festival in both states.