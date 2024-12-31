Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency Reports Significant Progress In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) is
successfully completing 2024.
Azernews reports, citing AMADA that this year the agency has
made significant progress in implementing doping control in the
country, applying advanced practices and modern innovative methods
in line with international standards. AMADA, which kicked off the
Olympic year with two international scientific-practical
conferences, concluded the reporting period with another
international conference focused on strategic goals.
Preventing the dangers posed by doping in the world of sports,
protecting the health of athletes and ensuring their rights are
AMADA's main priorities. With the policies and measures it
implements, AMADA not only strengthens the physical and
psychological health of athletes but also further strengthens the
image of clean sports of our country in the international
arena.
In 2024, 1,300 anti-doping tests were taken from athletes. The
Test Distribution Plan covers 30 sports and 56 sub-sports. Testing
was conducted at 52 national competitions, and AMADA was entrusted
with collecting samples at 6 international competitions. 90.6
percent of the tests were taken in Baku, 7.5 percent in the
regions, and 1.8 percent in other cities around the world.
This year, AMADA's Results Processing and Investigation
Department initiated proceedings against 8 athletes for various
anti-doping rule violations. 4 of these were related to the use or
attempted use of a prohibited substance or method by an athlete, 2
were related to the presence of a prohibited substance or its
metabolites or markers in an athlete's sample, 1 was related to the
athlete's evasion, refusal or failure to provide a sample, and 1
was related to the falsification or attempted falsification of any
part of doping control.
During the reporting period, 9 anti-doping rule violations were
sanctioned. Of these, 7 were anti-doping rule violations involving
the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or
markers in an athlete's sample, use or attempted use of a
prohibited substance or prohibited method by an athlete, 1 was
evasion, refusal or failure to provide a sample by an athlete, and
1 was a violation of location information by an athlete. Thus, 2
violations were found in the boxing sport, and 1 in taekwondo,
weightlifting, powerlifting, judo, wrestling, athletics and
kickboxing.
In total, 59 awareness seminars, 9 webinars, 7 mass outreach
events, and 4 events were held during the year, reaching 3,074
people.
This year, round tables were held under the "State Program for
Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic
Substances and Their Precursors and Drug Addiction for 2019-2024"
and "Strategic Partnership: Cooperation for the Development of
Global Anti-Doping Initiatives", a survey was organized on the
impact and spread of psychoactive substance use, and the European
Prevention Training Program manual was translated into
Azerbaijani.
At the initiative of AMADA, a "Fair Sports Week" was declared in
our country on April 15-21. Thus, during the "Fair Sports Week",
informative posts and stories were shared, videos reflecting the
opinions of well-known figures in the sports community on this day
were shown, as well as competitions consisting of surveys on Fair
Sports Day were organized.
This year, AMADA signed agreements and memorandums of
cooperation with the national anti-doping organizations of Turkey
and Germany, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the Azerbaijan
Wrestling Federation, and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.
