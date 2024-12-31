Ukrainian Forces Intercept One Kinzhal, Five Kh-69 Missiles, 16 Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down one Russian Kinzhal missile, five Kh-69 guided air missiles, and 16 Shahed strike drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this via Telegram, according to Ukrinform .

Since 20:30 on December 30, Russian forces have launched 61 drones and missiles targeting Ukraine. These included six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region, one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile launched from a MiG-31K fighter in the Tula region, six Kh-69 guided air missiles launched from tactical aircraft in the Belgorod region, eight Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from Tu-22M3 bombers in the Tula region, and 40 Shahed strike drones and other simulator UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, and Millerovo.

War update: 168 combat clashes on frontline, intense fighting in Pokrovsk sector

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups successfully intercepted a Kinzhal missile, five Kh-69 guided missiles, and 16 Shahed drones. Additionally, 24 simulator drones deviated from their courses and failed to reach their targets.

Despite these defenses, Russian ballistic missiles struck the Sumy and Kyiv regions.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had struck Shostka in the Sumy region with 13 missiles. This attack damaged three boiler rooms and left 43 apartment buildings without heating.