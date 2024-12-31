Five Women Arrested For Alleged Shoplifting In Khyber's Jamrud Area

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jamrud arrested five women on allegations of shoplifting and later transferred them to the local lockup, police officials confirmed.

Shopkeepers' Allegations

Speaking with TNN, Khyber police officials stated that shopkeepers in Jamrud accused the women of stealing from their shops. The women were apprehended and handed over to the authorities.

A senior Khyber police official highlighted the lack of proper jail facilities for women in the area. Consequently, the suspects were detained in the Jamrud lockup. He added, "We have instructed the women to call their husbands and ask them to report to the police station."

The women reportedly hail from Peshawar, with some identified as residents of Rashid Garhi. Investigations into the case are ongoing, with further details expected as inquiries proceed.