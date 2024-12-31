(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional and Alternative Pain treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment market was valued at USD 96.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 144.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.
This report covers the conventional and alternative pain treatments used by patients with chronic or acute pain. It provides the current and future market potential of conventional and alternative pain treatments and includes a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report covers the drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market; surveys the prevalence of or incidence of chronic diseases; and highlights emerging technologies for alternative treatment procedures. It includes market projections for 2029 and provides the market shares of key players.
The devices segment, which held a 36.6% share of the overall market in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the robust use of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), spine stimulators and other electric impulse devices in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and most of the developed countries within the Asia-Pacific and Africa. The growth of the conventional and alternative pain treatment market can also be attributed to the growing number of physical procedures being performed in clinics and rehabs. The rise in demand for new drugs, cannabis drugs and other alternative devices is likely to drive the market.
In this analysis, the conventional and alternative pain treatment market is segmented based on pain management type into pharmaceuticals/drug therapy and devices. The pharmaceuticals/drug therapy segment is further segmented into non-narcotic analgesics, medical cannabis, narcotic analgesics, antimigraine agents, central nervous system (CNS) treatments, anesthetics, and other classes of pharmaceutical drug therapy.
The devices segment of the conventional and alternative pain treatment market is further segmented into spine stimulators, electrotherapy/muscle stimulation, and other devices. Based on application, the overall conventional and alternative pain treatment market is segmented into orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain, general and broad pain management, surgical pain management, migraine/headache pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, fibromyalgia pain, and other pain types.
The overall conventional and alternative pain treatment market has also been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Each regional analysis covers the region's leading countries, namely, the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico and GCC countries. Market data is provided for 2023, which serves as the base year; estimates are given for 2024 and forecast values for 2029.
Company Profiles
Abbott AbbVie Inc. Amgen Inc. Baxter Bayer AG Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Boston Scientific Corp. GSK PLC Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Lilly Medtronic Merck & Co. Inc. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview of Types of Pain and Its Treatment
Introduction The Perception of Pain How Pain is Treated Pain Management Techniques: Electrical Stimulation Pain Management Procedures Alternative Methods of Pain Management Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain Treatment Using Alternatives for Chronic Pain
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Introduction Market Drivers Rise in the Aging Population Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Devices Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Growth of Public Health Programs That Address Chronic Pain Improvement in the Non-Drug Techniques Market Restraints Failure in Medical Device Designs Supply Chain Issues and Quality Concerns Market Opportunities Expanding Usage of Wearable Devices Technological Development for Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Future Trends and Possibilities
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Introduction Regenerative Medicine Advantages of Regenerative Pain Management Minuteman Procedure Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) VIA Disc Treatment Other Technologies Wearable Devices and Biofeedback Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pain Prediction Pain Management Clinical Trials Trends in Development of Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Pain Management Type Market Size and Forecast Pharmaceuticals/Drug Therapy Market Size and Forecast Non-Narcotic Analgesics Medical Cannabis Narcotic Analgesics Antimigraine Agents Central Nervous System (CNS) Treatments Anesthetics Other Classes Devices Market Size and Forecast Spine Stimulators Electrotherapy/Muscle Stimulation Other Devices Market Breakdown by Application Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Pain General and Broad Pain Management Surgical Pain Management Migraine/Headache Neuropathic Pain Cancer Pain Fibromyalgia Pain Other Pain Types Geographical Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Introduction Global Analysis of the Market and Its Leading Players Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships 2023 Device Approvals
Chapter 7 Sustainability
Importance of ESG in the Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Industry ESG Practices in the Pain Treatment Medical Device Industry Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance ESG Ranking BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
