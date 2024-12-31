Biman Officers Association Holds Meeting With MD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The newly formed committee of the Bangladesh Biman Officers' Association recently held a meeting with Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The committee, led by President Md. Mofijul Islam and Secretary General Md. Moin Uddin, discussed various issues concerning the welfare of its members with the MD.

Secretary General Md. Moin Uddin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Association's activities, focusing on promoting officers' welfare and addressing concerns related to discrimination among pensioners and gratuity holders.

Earlier, on December 15, a 19-member executive committee was formed during a meeting in the capital.

-B