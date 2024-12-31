IDF implements unprecedented order

(MENAFN) On October 7, 2023, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) implemented an unprecedented order, marking a significant shift in its approach to military operations. This directive, reported by the New York Times, gave mid-level officers the authority to target thousands of low-priority and military positions in the Gaza Strip, increasing the potential for civilian casualties. Under the new rules, could risk killing up to 20 civilians per attack, as military targets could include low-ranking Hamas members in their homes, surrounded by family and neighbors. Previously, Israel’s military operations were more cautious, approving airstrikes only when they were sure that civilian casualties would be minimal. In some cases, strikes were authorized with a risk of up to five civilian deaths, while more extreme cases saw higher risks. However, according to the New York Times investigation, the IDF significantly reduced its protections for civilians, used unreliable methods to identify targets, and failed to assess the civilian impact after attacks. The investigation also revealed systemic failures, such as ignoring warnings from both military officers and U.S. commanders.



The intensification of airstrikes in the early months of the war led to more than 15,000 Palestinian deaths, with civilian and combatant deaths indistinguishable in the Gaza Health Ministry’s figures. By November 2023, in response to international outcry, Israel adjusted its combat rules to limit civilian casualties, but they remained more lenient than in the past. Since then, over 30,000 Palestinians have died, while the overall death toll continues to rise. The IDF acknowledged the shift in combat orders after October 7, explaining that the operational changes were due to the unprecedented nature of the Hamas attack, the fighters’ tactics of hiding among civilians, and the extensive tunnel networks in Gaza. Despite the army's claim of adhering to legal guidelines, these actions have sparked widespread controversy due to the significant rise in civilian deaths.



One tragic example of the new policy's consequences involved the bombing of the home of Sheldan al-Najjar, a senior Islamic Jihad commander. In this attack, 20 members of his family, including a two-month-old baby, were killed. This was a stark contrast to a similar strike on the same target nine years ago, when civilian precautions prevented fatalities. The changes in combat tactics and the increasing civilian toll highlight the growing complexity and moral challenges of Israel's military operations in Gaza.

