Global Forged Composite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2025-2030.

The Forged Composite Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in industries such as automotive, aerospace, sports, and consumer goods. Forged composites are advanced materials made by compressing carbon fiber into a mold with resin, resulting in components that offer exceptional strength and rigidity while being lighter than traditional materials like metal. This combination of properties makes forged composites ideal for applications where both weight reduction and performance are critical.

The automotive industry is one of the primary drivers of the forged composite market, as automakers seek to reduce vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and meet stringent emissions regulations. Forged composites are used in various automotive components, including body panels, chassis, and interior parts, where their lightweight nature helps improve vehicle performance and reduce fuel consumption. The increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) has further boosted demand for forged composites, as EV manufacturers prioritize lightweight materials to extend battery range and enhance vehicle efficiency.

In the aerospace sector, forged composites are used to manufacture lightweight components that can withstand the high stress and extreme conditions of flight. These materials are particularly valuable in reducing the overall weight of aircraft, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces operating costs. In addition to automotive and aerospace applications, forged composites are increasingly being used in the production of high-performance sporting goods, such as tennis rackets, golf clubs, and bicycles, due to their strength and lightweight properties.

Segment Insights

The automotive & transportation segment holds the largest share of the Forged Composite Market, accounting for around 40% of the market in 2023. The growing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing to improve fuel efficiency and meet emissions standards is driving this segment. The sporting goods segment is also witnessing growth, driven by the increasing use of forged composites in high-performance sporting equipment.

Geographical Insights

The Americas dominate the Forged Composite Market, with North America being a key contributor due to the region's strong automotive and aerospace industries. The demand for lightweight materials in electric vehicles and fuel-efficient aircraft has driven the growth of the forged composite market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing growth, fueled by the region's expanding automotive and consumer goods sectors.

Key Companies

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Forged Composite Market include:



Innovative Composite Engineering Inc.

Callaway Golf

Mansory Design & Holding GmbH

Forged Carbon (Tecalemit Group)

Real Carbon Inc.

Bulgari

Action Composites Modern Composites Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type:



Epoxy

Polyester

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Other Resin Types

By Application:



Automotive & Transportation

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defense Other Applications

By Fiber Type:



Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

