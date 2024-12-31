Kriti Sanon Enjoys Live Rendition Of ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ With Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, who had a terrific run at the movies in 2024, is set to welcome 2025 with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

A shared on Reddit shows the actress enjoying a musical evening with Kabir and the former Indian team skipper M. S. Dhoni as the group listens to a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic 'Kya Hua Tera Vaada'.

Earlier, the rumoured couple was also seen celebrating Christmas together. Kabir had shared a picture from the Christmas celebrations which also featured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi along with their daughter.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, this year, Kriti bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India's first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.