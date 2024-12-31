Kids in Gaza Strip dies from cold

(MENAFN) Sila was no more than three weeks old when her mother Nariman noticed she wasn't moving.



"I woke up in the morning and told my husband that the baby hadn't stirred for a while. He uncovered her face and found her blue, biting her tongue, with blood coming out of her mouth," stated Nariman al-Najmeh.



In their tent located on the coast in southern Gaza, Nariman is sitting with her spouse, Mahmoud Fasih, and their two young kids - Rayan, who is four years old, and Nihad, who is two and a half.



The family say they have been relocated over 10 times through the 14-month of conflict.



"My husband is a fisherman, we're from the north and left without anything but we did it for our children," says Nariman in meeting with a freelance journalist working with the BBC. Israel prevents globe media from getting into Gaza and freely working on the ground.



