Russia, Ukraine successfully swap 300 prisoners of war

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia and Ukraine successfully swapped 300 prisoners of war, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. According to the ministry, 150 Russian were returned by Ukraine, and all of them are now receiving medical and psychological support in Belarus. The added that the soldiers transferred by Ukraine will be transported back to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation.



The exchange also involved 150 Ukrainian personnel, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly mediating the swap. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later confirmed in a statement on X that 189 Ukrainians, including two civilians, had been returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to free all of its citizens from Russian captivity, thanking those involved in the negotiations and the UAE for their support.



Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24, 2022, both nations have conducted nearly 60 prisoner exchanges. The most recent prior exchange occurred in mid-October, when each side swapped 95 prisoners. However, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of slowing down the pace of these exchanges.



Russia’s ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, stated earlier this month that Moscow is negotiating a significant prisoner swap with Ukraine, although no agreement has yet been reached between the two countries.

MENAFN31122024000045015839ID1109044237