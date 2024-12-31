Invaders Killed 1 Resident Of Kharkiv Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed a resident of Kharkiv region on 30 December.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on .

According to him, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Vidrodzhenivske, Bohodukhiv district, as a result of a Russian drone attack. There was no information about the victims.

A 51-year-old woman died in Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, at around 14:00 due to artillery shelling. An apartment building was damaged.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, Russians attacked twice near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance 16 times during the day towards the positions of Ukrainian troops near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. Six firefights are currently underway.

Woman injured as Russians shell Bilozerka inregion

As a result of increased evacuation measures, 28 people, including one child, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske directions.

As Ukrinform reported, on 30 December, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region three times with Shahed drones.

