Reimagine The Modern Constituent Experience For SLED Organizations

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State and Local organizations have long been perceived as slow,

siloed, and outdated when it comes to constituent experience. Constituents often face long hold times, repetitive questions from different agents, and the hassle of resubmitting the same documents multiple times. Meanwhile, agents may struggle with outdated data processing systems...but what if this didn't have to be the case? At Global Solutions, Inc (GTS), we're revolutionizing the way that state and local serve their populations-starting with a consultative approach to uncover the best cloud contact center solutions for your organization.

Discover AI-Powered Solutions for SLED

Every State and Local Government organization will have unique needs and challenges in delivering an excellent constituent experience. Whether that's redirecting FAQs, enabling self-service options with chatbots, or unifying constituent data into one portal, GTS can identify where to improve CX with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology. Organizations will be amazed at how simple and efficient the constituent experience can be with a cloud contact center solution.

How GTS Revolutionizes the Constituent Experience:



Support & Managed Services: GTS guides clients throughout the seamless integration process to cloud contact center solutions and beyond. Organizations that work with GTS will never be left to troubleshoot on their own-they'll have open access to GTS's team for technical support and other services.



Professional Services: GTS offers a wide range of on-demand IT services from scalable, flexible cloud solutions to business applications and customer experience. Organizations will be able to rely on the expertise of expert technical assistance, ensuring smooth operations beyond deployment.



OmniSuite: GTS's OmniSuite tools include chatbots, virtual assistants, omnichannel portals for agents, and more. These artificially intelligent tools are deployed on a trusted partner's cloud infrastructure, like Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Genesys. Using these AI tools facilitates quicker, more accurate resolutions to inquiries made by constituents.

OmniDARS: The first tool made specifically for SLED clients, OmniDARS is for administrative law judges, hearing officers, and legal administrators who want to reduce clicks and expedite reviewing appeals cases. By enabling remote interactions among claimants, witnesses, and legal representatives, OmniDARS

accelerates case resolutions and reduces the need for rescheduled hearings.

Create An Excellent Constituent Experience

Tenants of excellent customer experience like quick response times, self-service options, and cohesive customer data can all be applied to State and Local Government organizations. By implementing a cloud contact center solution, organizations can open pathways to improved agent performance, thereby improving the interactions and exceeding constituents' expectations. Cloud contact centers cut down wait times and open more avenues of communication, making everyone happier in the process. Embracing a digital transformation helps both the individual and the organization by expediting the process to resolving constituent inquiries. Modernizing your contact center not only reduces frustration for constituents but also enhances agent job satisfaction. Why wouldn't you want to embrace a digital transformation that personalizes interactions and improves efficiency?

Request a Demo Today

Don't wait-see these innovative tools in action! Request a demo of our future-ready technology by reaching out to [email protected] . Explore video demonstrations of our contact center solutions and schedule a 1:1 consultation to discuss your organization's specific needs.

SOURCE Global Technology Solutions

