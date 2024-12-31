Star8 Corp. Announces Merger With TOMAHAWK SRL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Under the brand, Scarponi Motorcycles, 3 models were developed during 2020. In 2021 they established a and R & D facility in Teramo, Abruzzo. Homologation of all 3 models for all EU countries was achieved in May 2023.

In June 2023 production commenced on all 3 models.

"Our success to date is just the catalyst for further growth. The merger with Star8 Corp. will allow us with not only access to the capital markets for funding, but also for new distribution channels into the America's and beyond."

The company plans to expand productions levels and begin marketing of its EV Motorcycles to the rest of Europe, America's and Asia.

Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, the company is going to issue 10,000 shares of a newly created series of preferred shares. Each share of this new series has voting and conversion rights equal to 0.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the company at time of voting or conversion. Additionally, Pino Impagliazzo will resign as an officer and director of the Company and Gianluca and Denis Scarponi will become officers and directors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at



