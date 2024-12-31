Banque Misr Secures 29 Financing Deals Worth EGP 211.8Bn In 2024
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Banque Misr arranged, financed, and participated in 29 major financing deals valued at EGP 211.8bn in 2024. The bank's share in these transactions amounts to approximately EGP 69bn.
In a statement released on Monday, the bank highlighted that these deals span a wide range of sectors, including Real estate investment, telecommunications, electricity, petrochemicals, food, textiles, automotive, contracting, and tourism.
This achievement is part of Banque Misr's comprehensive marketing strategy to attract new clients, showcasing its commitment to supporting Egypt's national economy. The bank continues to focus on its strategic and developmental goals, contributing to the growth of various industries across the country.
Additionally, Banque Misr is working to finalize several significant financing deals currently under review in sectors such as real estate investment, telecommunications, contracting, tourism, and food. The bank is also set to close transactions that align with Islamic Sharia principles, particularly in real estate, contracting, and petrochemicals.
These efforts further reinforce Banque Misr's position as a leading national financial institution in the Egyptian banking sector.
