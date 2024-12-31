Israeli army seizes Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, manager of Kamal Adwan hospital

(MENAFN) A prominent Palestinian hospital manager who was seized by Israel in an attack that shut the last main operating health facility in northern Gaza is being detained at a controversial base that serves as a jail facility, currently released previous captive have said to CNN.



Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has not been noticed publicly since Israeli army assaulted Kamal Adwan hospital on Friday. Staff members charged Israeli military of beginning a fire in the hospital and stated they were all rounded up outside and obligated to take off their clothes, a procedure that took hours, ahead of being obligated to leave.



Local reporter Mohammad Al-Sharif stated he was between those who were seized from the hospital ahead of his freedom 11 hours later.



“We endured extremely difficult moments in inhumane conditions,” he stated to CNN. “The occupation army made no distinction between medical staff, patients, civilians, or journalists.”



The Israeli army declared on Saturday it had seized Dr. Abu Safiya due to “suspected of being a Hamas terrorist operative,” and claimed that the hospital was being operated by Hamas as a “command and control center.” The army did not give any proof to support the claims.



