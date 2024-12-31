Kashmir's Craft Exports Reach Rs 3,477.31 Cr In 4 Years

According to the details available in 2020-21, the exports were significantly affected, particularly in the carpet and woolen shawl sectors, but have since rebounded, reported news agency KNO.

The category of“Other items” (including chain stitch, crewel, and wood carving) showed consistent exports, with a marked rise in the last two years. The total export value reached Rs 1162.29 crore in 2023-24, signaling a strong recovery.

However in 2020-21, the total exports of Kashmiri crafts were valued at Rs 635.52 crore. Carpet exports stood at Rs 299.56 crore, woolen shawls at Rs 172.53 crore, paper mache at Rs 13.27 crore, and other items at Rs 150.16 crore. The export figures for this year reflect the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted global trade and demand for handicrafts.

In 2021-22, total exports dropped to Rs 563.13 crore, showing a decline from the previous year. Carpet exports fell to Rs 251.06 crore, while woolen shawls brought in Rs 165.98 crore. Paper mache exports were stable at Rs 13.25 crore, while other items saw a decrease to Rs 132.84 crore. This decline is largely attributed to ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the pandemic.

2022-23 marked a strong recovery in the handicraft export sector, with total exports rising sharply to Rs 1116.37 crore. Carpet exports surged to Rs 357.21 crore, while woolen shawls saw a significant increase to Rs 424.20 crore. Paper mache exports remained lower at Rs 8.51 crore, but the“Other items” category saw a strong rise to Rs 326.45 crore. This growth was fueled by an increase in global demand as markets began to recover from the pandemic's effects.

In 2023-24, total exports reached Rs 1162.29 crore, the highest during the four-year period. Carpet exports amounted to Rs 317.33 crore, woolen shawls continued their growth to Rs 477.24 crore, and paper mache exports increased to Rs 38.44 crore. Other items, including chain stitch, crewel, and wood carving, generated Rs 329.28 crore in exports .

