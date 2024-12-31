Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers assigns UAH175.5B for MGP in 2025

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has assigned 175.5 billion UAH to carry out the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP) in 2025, which is 16 billion UAH over the last year. That is in accordance with the official press service as stated by Ukrinform.



"The has approved the implementation procedure for the Medical Guarantee Program for 2025. Over UAH 175.5 billion is allocated, exceeding last year’s budget by more than UAH 16 billion," the statement said.



The document highlights the list of medical services that the state will cover, service tariffs, calculation regulations, and the list of medicines and medical devices accessible among reimbursement programs.



Therefore, more than UAH 25 billion has been assigned for basic healthcare services, and about UAH 11billion is dedicated to emergency medical services, over UAH 122 billion will cover specialized and palliative care, in addition to more than UAH 6 billion for medical rehabilitation.



